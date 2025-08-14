Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Home
Notes
Archive
About
Minnesota Today 8/14/25
The most significant Minnesota news stories from August 14, 2025
  
Chip Drewry
From Border Crisis to Ballot Box — The Democrats’ Endgame
The goal is simple: change the electorate, change the outcome
  
Chip Drewry
The number one place Minnesotans are moving to
Minnesota is losing population
  
Chip Drewry
3
Walz appoints two of his major campaign donors to U of M Board of Regents
Political favoritism
  
Chip Drewry
Minnesota Today 8/13/25
Key Headlines in Minnesota – August 13, 2025
  
Chip Drewry
Censorship slowly creeping back on X
A new wave of censorship on the platform
  
Chip Drewry
The Transformation of the Democrat Party
An agenda rooted in socialist and even proto-communist ideology
  
Chip Drewry
Canada’s Smoke, Our Problem — and Only Republicans Are Fighting It
Not one Democrat signed on. While our communities choke on foreign smoke, Democrats stayed silent
  
Chip Drewry
Minnesota Today 8/12/25
Minnesota News – August 12, 2025
  
Chip Drewry
The Supreme Court Ruling and Felony Charges Dropped in Minnesota
The Supreme Court's move curbs prosecutorial overreach
  
Chip Drewry
2
FOLLOW UP: Little Jakey has been denied!
The city of Albert Lea did right
  
Chip Drewry
Journalists targeted by Albert Lea cannabis licensee Jacob Schlichter
You would have to be insane to vote in favor of granting Little Jakey his cannabis license and allow him to open a business
  
Chip Drewry
© 2025 Chip Drewry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture