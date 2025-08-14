Minnesota Madness
Minnesota Today 8/14/25
The most significant Minnesota news stories from August 14, 2025
4 hrs ago
•
Chip Drewry
From Border Crisis to Ballot Box — The Democrats’ Endgame
The goal is simple: change the electorate, change the outcome
8 hrs ago
•
Chip Drewry
2
The number one place Minnesotans are moving to
Minnesota is losing population
12 hrs ago
•
Chip Drewry
7
3
Walz appoints two of his major campaign donors to U of M Board of Regents
Political favoritism
16 hrs ago
•
Chip Drewry
1
Minnesota Today 8/13/25
Key Headlines in Minnesota – August 13, 2025
Aug 13
•
Chip Drewry
1
Censorship slowly creeping back on X
A new wave of censorship on the platform
Aug 13
•
Chip Drewry
1
The Transformation of the Democrat Party
An agenda rooted in socialist and even proto-communist ideology
Aug 13
•
Chip Drewry
1
Canada’s Smoke, Our Problem — and Only Republicans Are Fighting It
Not one Democrat signed on. While our communities choke on foreign smoke, Democrats stayed silent
Aug 13
•
Chip Drewry
1
Minnesota Today 8/12/25
Minnesota News – August 12, 2025
Aug 12
•
Chip Drewry
1
The Supreme Court Ruling and Felony Charges Dropped in Minnesota
The Supreme Court's move curbs prosecutorial overreach
Aug 12
•
Chip Drewry
2
2
FOLLOW UP: Little Jakey has been denied!
The city of Albert Lea did right
Aug 12
•
Chip Drewry
1
Journalists targeted by Albert Lea cannabis licensee Jacob Schlichter
You would have to be insane to vote in favor of granting Little Jakey his cannabis license and allow him to open a business
Aug 12
•
Chip Drewry
1
