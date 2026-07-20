Here we go again, this one from last night.

This is what happens when city leaders make public safety, particularly the police in to the bad guys, you tie their hands so they can’t do their job, you consistently look for ways to prosecute police officers with every incident, you demonize the police to the point where officers leave and you can’t fill the ranks because everyone knows it’s an extremely hostile work environment. In other words, DFL-DSA leadership. It’s not fair to the people of Minneapolis that didn’t vote DFL. The rest are getting what they voted for.

According to Minneapolis police, one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Stevens Square neighborhood near the 1800 block of Nicollet Avenue.

Authorities say:

Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. after reports of gunfire outside a business.

Five adults were shot.

A 28-year-old man later died from his injuries.

A 24-year-old man remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The other three victims are expected to survive.

One of the victims arrived at Hennepin Healthcare on their own after the shooting.

No arrests have been announced, and investigators are working to determine what led to the gunfire.

The Stevens Square shooting occurred less than 24 hours after another multiple shooting outside the Reign Event Center in Uptown Minneapolis, where nine people were wounded. Police have not indicated that the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Minneapolis Police Department or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers. The investigation remains active.

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