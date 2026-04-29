Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Norb Warnes's avatar
Norb Warnes
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I'm sorry to agree with your final assessment: nothing changes. That is, until someone does the "Perp Walk" and a sense of shame for misdeeds and crimes is again part of society's conscience. The moral fabric has been rent. Today, the most grievous sin is "I got caught." Accountability is so passe, so yesteryear. A nation that has lost its moral bearings is a nation lost.

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