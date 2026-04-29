Twenty-two search warrants. More than 20 locations. Childcare centers, autism providers, taxpayer-funded programs.

And somehow, we’re supposed to believe nobody in power saw this coming?

On April 28, federal agents from the FBI and Homeland Security swept across Minneapolis and the Twin Cities, raiding businesses tied to what appears to be yet another massive abuse of public funds.

Hey Democrats! Stop pretending this is shocking.

Minnesota has been ground zero for fraud scandals for years. The now-infamous “Feeding Our Future” debacle alone drained hundreds of millions from programs meant to feed children.

Now we learn the same playbook may have been running through daycare centers and autism services, billing taxpayers for services that likely never have existed.

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: This didn’t happen despite Minnesota’s system, it happened because of it.

Weak oversight. Rubber-stamp approvals. Pandering to the Somali community. A political culture more concerned with expanding programs than policing them.

Even now, officials admit these raids stem from “irregularities” flagged internally—meaning warning signs were there all along.

So where was the urgency? Why did the Feds have to do this and not the state?

Governor Tim Walz now praises “coordination” and accountability. But coordination after the fact isn’t leadership, it’s cleanup and damage control.

For years, critics raised alarms about fraud in Minnesota’s sprawling web of social programs. They were dismissed, ignored, or accused of exaggeration.

Now federal agents are literally hauling boxes of evidence out of buildings.

That’s not a partisan talking point. That’s reality.

One of the raided sites, the Quality “Learing” Center became infamous for glaring irregularities and repeated violations even before today’s raids.

Yet it continued operating within a taxpayer-funded system.

If that doesn’t capture the failure of oversight, Walz, and the DFL bureaucrats nothing does.

Federal officials have been clear: this is not an immigration crackdown.

It’s about fraud.

But instead of confronting that directly, DFL leaders have tried to deflect, politicize, or downplay the scale of the problem.

That era of bullshit needs to be over.

We taxpayers deserve answers:

How much money was stolen?

How long did officials know?

Why weren’t these operations shut down sooner?

Because if 20+ sites can be raided in a single morning, this isn’t a one-off scandal.

It’s a massive, total system failure.

Until DFL leaders admit that—fully, publicly, and without excuses—nothing changes.

My money is on, “nothing changes.”

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