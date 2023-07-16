I was born and raised in Fargo, North Dakota. It was a very nice Leave It To Beaver hometown where everybody knows your name, neighbors looked out and cared for the kids, it was a close knit, tight community, very wholesome, and serious crime never happened. In my lifetime growing up their in the 1960’s and ‘70’s there were only two murders. In 1962 a taxi driver was murdered, strangled I believe, and again in 1976 when a guy I knew from school and would occasionally party with back in the day, murdered a classmate of mine whom I went to Elementary, Junior High (now called middle school) and High School with. He shot her in the head and stuffed her body in a culvert just south of town. And that one incident was the extent of gun violence in Fargo during my tenure of 17 years.

Times change. When I lived there the population was around 50,000, it’s triple that now as nearly 150,000 call Fargo home. Shooting at a police officer was the furthest thing from everyones mind back then, nobody would even think of it, nobody even tussled with the cops back then, we all respected them, and held them in very high regard. The good guys that you could count on for help.

Like I said before, times change. Innocent Fargo isn’t so innocent anymore. Officer Jake Wallin joins Officer Jason Moszer, as the second Fargo Police officer killed in the line of duty since 2016. Three went down in Friday’s incident, that’s a lot, never in Fargo’s history has that happened. That’s big city stuff.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not trashing my hometown, it’s still a very, very nice city with an extremely low crime rate, and the Fargo PD are top notch, it’s a very safe city, but sometimes, you just have a bad moment. And Fargo had one.

I’m having a hard time coming to grips with this. Memories of growing up in Fargo and the grim reality of Friday is so alien and shocking, it’s very sad, and that sadness is also the realization of that old saying, “You can never go home again.”

Read the story and watch the press conference on Valley News Live.

Leave a comment