A whopping 67% of Minnesotans believe state taxes are too high, they’re right.

A new poll released by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce found that 67% of Minnesotans believe state taxes are too high, with affordability emerging as one of the dominant political issues heading into the 2026 election cycle.

Other key findings from the statewide survey of 1,000 Minnesota adults:

65% rated Minnesota’s economy as “fair to poor”

47% said their personal finances worsened over the past year

51% said they are getting less value from state and local services for the taxes they pay

51% identified affordability as the top priority for elected officials

44% specifically said reducing taxes should be a priority

The Chamber tied the results to concerns about:

rising property taxes,

inflation and housing costs,

business competitiveness,

and Minnesota’s very high income and corporate tax rates.

The poll comes as many Minnesota homeowners have reported sharp increases in local property tax statements over the past year, especially in the Twin Cities metro. Community reaction online has reflected growing frustration over residential tax burdens and cost-of-living pressures.

The poll reflects broad middle-class concern over affordability and government spending.

All made possible curtesy of the DFL.

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