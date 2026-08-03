In Minnesota, the art of fraud has achieved a rare and exquisite perfection: you can loot the public treasury by the truckload, plead guilty with a straight face, and still walk away with a criminal record cleaner than a virgin’s browser history.

Nearly 80 percent of the Medicaid fraudsters who raised their right hands and admitted they stole taxpayer money for services never rendered somehow manage to emerge from the process without a felony on their permanent résumé. The activist judicial system, ever the solicitous host, offers two elegant options: the stay of imposition and the stay of adjudication. One reduces your felony to a misdemeanor if you successfully complete probation; the other pretends the guilty plea never happened at all. “It’s as if there had been no criminal prosecution,” a law professor helpfully explained, as though describing a particularly clever magic trick rather than the systematic erasure of accountability.

How thoughtful. How progressive. How exquisitely Minnesota.

While ordinary citizens are busy working jobs that actually produce something, these entrepreneurial spirits bill the state for phantom personal-care hours, imaginary autism therapy, and housing “stabilization” that stabilizes nothing except their bank accounts. When finally caught, they are treated less like thieves and more like wayward graduate students who merely need a stern talking-to and a second chance. Probation becomes a gentle finishing school. Restitution is a polite suggestion. The felony, that vulgar stain, is politely whisked away once the paperwork is complete.

One almost admires the efficiency. Why burden a person with a lifelong mark when the money is already gone, the programs are already looted, and the next ambitious operator is already studying the same loopholes? A system this forgiving practically markets itself: Come to Minnesota. Steal boldly. Plead politely. Graduate with a clean slate.

The rest of the country, well, Red State’s anyway can keep its quaint notions of consequences. Minnesota has refined justice into a spa treatment: confess, serve your lightly supervised interlude, and emerge refreshed, rehabilitated, and ready to reapply for the next round of government contracts, now with a résumé free of any unpleasant felony footnotes.

Bravo. Truly. The only thing more impressive than the scale of the theft is the bureaucratic creativity devoted to making sure it leaves almost no trace.

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