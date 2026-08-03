Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
4h

I love your critiques of Minnesota except for one thing. You never propose a solution. I know that's the pot calling the kettle, but it is true. You have a picture of Keith Ellison in your article. How about impeaching/charging/removing him? How about digging into how much it costs your law-abiding citizens to have this unpunished corruption and letting the average Minnesotan know what their ignorance is costing them?

Keep up the good work. It's valuable to shine a light into the closet where the roaches hang out...

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