Morgan Geyser—the Wisconsin woman who, at age 12, carried out the infamous 2014 “Slender Man” stabbing—briefly vanished from her group home this week, reigniting public scrutiny of her release and supervision.

Geyser, now 23, had been living under conditional release after years in a psychiatric institution. Late Saturday, she cut off her ankle monitor and walked away. Authorities didn’t realize she was missing for nearly 12 hours, exposing gaps in the monitoring system meant to protect the community.

She was found the next night in Posen, Illinois, sleeping near a truck stop with a 42-year-old guy. Police said she initially gave a fake name.

Her escape was brief, but it reopened difficult questions: Why should violent offenders with severe mental illness be released? And can someone tied to such a notorious act ever truly reenter society? No, they can’t. We see it time and time again the reasons why it’s not possible for them to ever reenter society.

At least she got caught before she wigged out again.

