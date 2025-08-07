The conservative movement is, at its core, rooted in constitutional order, personal responsibility, and national sovereignty. These principles demand clear-eyed discernment—not emotion or theatrics—especially when public figures make controversial statements. Recently, Rep. Delia Ramirez referred to herself as an “anchor baby” at the Pan American Summit, a phrase that has long carried emotional and political weight. As conservatives, the question before us is not whether her language offends, but whether it merits removal from Congress or deportation.

The answer, constitutionally and conservatively, is no.

Rep. Ramirez, born in Chicago, Illinois in 1983, is a natural-born U.S. citizen. No matter the circumstances of her parents’ immigration status, the 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil. Conservatives may rightly challenge birthright citizenship as policy, and advocate for its reform—but we must respect the law as it stands. You cannot deport a U.S. citizen—period.

To call for her deportation is not only legally impossible, it would undermine the very Constitution that conservatives strive to defend. We are not leftists who ignore constitutional limits when inconvenient. The law applies to our opponents just as it applies to our allies.

The idea of removing a member of Congress because of a controversial statement must also be measured against the Constitution. Article I, Section 5 allows for expulsion of a House member—but only by a two-thirds vote, and only for serious misconduct. Referring to oneself as an “anchor baby”—even if it is provocative—is not misconduct. It is protected political speech.

As conservatives, we must resist the impulse to punish speech we dislike through unconstitutional means. If progressives tried to oust conservative members of Congress for daring to speak their minds about border security, abortion, or traditional values, we would cry foul—and rightly so.

The principled path is clear: debate her ideas, beat her at the ballot box, and change the laws. Weaponizing Congress or the immigration system against political opponents is what tyrants do—not conservatives.

The real issue isn't that Delia Ramirez exists—it’s that the policies she promotes threaten American sovereignty, safety, and values. She has advocated for expansive immigration protections, criticized border enforcement, and framed law-and-order views as xenophobic. That is where conservatives must press the battle—not by demanding her deportation, but by dismantling her ideology in the public square.

Let us redirect our energy toward electing constitutionalists, enforcing immigration law, and ending the perverse incentives that allow illegal immigration to flourish—including birthright citizenship for children of those in the country illegally, which is ripe for serious judicial and legislative scrutiny.

Rep. Ramirez’s rhetoric may be inflammatory. Her politics may be dangerous to American ideals. But our response must not mirror the chaos we condemn.

Being a staunch conservative means respecting the Constitution, upholding due process, and defending liberty—even when it is politically inconvenient. We do not deport citizens because we disagree with them. We do not expel lawmakers for their family history. We debate them, expose them, and defeat them—with facts, votes, and fidelity to the law.

That is the American way.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness