When Edward “Tiki” Arrington—aka, Troy Mike Payton—stole a woman’s car at gunpoint and tore through Minneapolis streets like a ticking time bomb, the outcome was predictable. Two young women are dead. A child is clinging to life. Families are shattered. And now, the federal government is stepping in with charges that could put this career criminal away forever—or even end his life under the federal death penalty.

Good. But there’s something that’s not being addressed and that would be federal involvement. Yeah, there’s federal crimes involved but two years ago this would have been a state matter. I have to believe the main reason is zero trust in Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty to pursue just charges, and a lack of confidence in the woke, liberal courts run by activist judges.

For too long, we’ve treated violent carjackings like some petty extension of auto theft. Hear me loud and clear: this is not about stolen property. This is about armed predators who terrorize innocent people, escalate to deadly high speed chases, and leave carnage in their wake. When a carjacker points a gun at your head, it’s not a property crime—it’s a violent crime.

Arrington’s federal charges include carjacking and discharging a firearm during a violent crime, carrying a mandatory 25-year minimum and up to life in prison, possibly even the death penalty because two people died, and he should get it. It’s exactly what these cases demand: real consequences that match the gravity of the destruction caused.

The bleeding hearts, Democrats and activists will wring their hands about “over-incarceration” and “second chances,” but let’s be real: Edward Arrington is 45 years old. This isn’t some teenager making a dumb mistake. This is a man with a long and violent record, a gun, and total disregard for human life. When he made the choice to pull that trigger, shove a woman out of her own car, and floor it through a city street, he wrote his own sentence. He chose to do that.

Let’s not forget the victims. Two young women—gone. A 6-year-old—injured for life. What do we tell their families? “Sorry, but we didn’t want to be too harsh on the man who killed your daughters, we want to understand and nurture him to a productive life, so he can put this nightmare behind him, it’s the only fair thing to do.” Justice demands severity. Anything less is a betrayal of the innocent and a green light for the next thug who thinks carjacking is a shortcut to joyrides and fast money.

Enough excuses. Enough leniency. If you kill while committing a carjacking, automatic death sentence. If the feds want to make an example of Arrington, so be it. This is about real consequences: you steal a car at gunpoint, you gamble with your life. And when you kill, you lose.

