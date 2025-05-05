The Northwest Angle is a geographic oddity tucked into the northernmost tip of Minnesota—and the entire contiguous United States. It's a small wedge of land jutting into Canada, accessible by boat across Lake of the Woods or by driving through Manitoba. It’s the only part of the Lower 48 north of the 49th parallel.

The Angle exists because of an 18th-century map error. When the Treaty of Paris ended the Revolutionary War in 1783, U.S. and British negotiators used inaccurate maps to draw the U.S.-Canada border. They thought the Mississippi River extended farther north than it does, which led them to mistakenly place the border in a way that left the Angle stranded on the U.S. side.

Today, the Northwest Angle is home to fewer than 200 people, a post office, a one-room schoolhouse, and several fishing resorts. It’s remote, rugged, and scenic—surrounded by forests and dotted with lakes. The area is famous for walleye fishing and is a quiet getaway for outdoor enthusiasts.

Residents and visitors must pass through Canadian customs to reach the Angle by road, and then check in with U.S. customs at a small kiosk—a phone booth with a video screen. It’s a quirky place with a strange origin, but that’s part of its charm.

