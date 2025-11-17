Last week Amber Czech came to work the way thousands of people do every morning across Minnesota. She had a reputation for energy, skill, and grit—someone who loved welding, loved working with her hands, and took pride in earning her place in a demanding field. She showed up ready to do her job. She never got the chance.

According to prosecutors, 40-year-old David Bruce Delong retrieved a sledgehammer, walked directly toward Amber’s workstation, and—with calm deliberation—beat her to death. The first swing was horizontal (suggesting she was upright), followed by four more forceful swings downward. Delong later confessed to a male coworker: “I hit her with your hammer, she is by your toolbox, she is gone.” He admitted to law enforcement that he “didn’t like” Ms. Czech and had been planning to kill her “for some time.”

Oh what’s the matter here? I’m tired of the excuses everybody uses… ~ 10,000 Maniacs

A psychopath lunatic with a political kill list, a psychopath tranny killer at a church, gun battles that resemble Fallujah on the streets of Minneapolis, people cheering and mocking the murder of Charlie Kirk, two near miss assassination attempts on a political candidate and almost half the country voicing displeasure the attempts weren’t successful, politicians on the minority side openly calling for disobedience and violence, and yes, even very subtle calls for assasinations and some not so subtle like what was said in Virginia, prosecutors who won’t pursue charges and activist judges making absurd woke rulings, is it any wonder what happened here?

Delong is charged with second-degree intentional murder, though the facts all but scream premeditation. Prosecutors say they may pursue a first-degree upgrade—and they should. A man who plans a killing, retrieves a weapon, and carries out the act deliberately deserves nothing less than the maximum charge the law allows.

If there was real justice in Minnesota we would have the death penalty and it would be used, and David Delong would be charged with a death penalty eligible crime.

Leave a comment

Share Minnesota Madness