In the “Arctic Frost” probe, Jack Smith’s team subpoenaed at least 4,782 personal checks written by Americans, many of them $5 or $10 donations to Trump and Trump-aligned groups between September 2019 and August 2023. Those checks handed the Biden-era DOJ and FBI the donors’ home addresses, bank account numbers, routing numbers, and actual signatures. The haul covered all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Smith confirmed under questioning by Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley that his operation acquired the financial information. Grassley’s response was blunt: there was “no legitimate basis” for it. The material never appeared in Smith’s public report, and the same team had shut down scrutiny of the Clinton campaign.

This wasn’t a targeted pursuit of a handful of high-dollar bagmen. It was a fishing expedition into the bank details of random small-dollar supporters whose only “crime” was writing a check. Once the government has the routing numbers, account numbers, and signatures of nearly five thousand private citizens, those records don’t evaporate. They sit in DOJ and FBI files indefinitely. That’s a permanent privacy violation inflicted on people who were never charged with anything and who had no realistic chance to contest the seizure.

Prosecutors enjoy sweeping grand-jury subpoena power. Bank records are generally treated as third-party documents under long-standing case law, and the Right to Financial Privacy Act contains exceptions for legitimate criminal process. Smith will lean on those authorities. That doesn’t make the scale or the political selectivity defensible. Scooping up the financial fingerprints of thousands of low-dollar political donors while ignoring or killing parallel inquiries on the other side looks less like fact-gathering and more like a deliberate effort to chill core First Amendment activity. Something Democrats, especially the corrupt Biden regime did routinely. Political contributions are protected speech. When the state compiles a searchable database of who gave and where their money lives, ordinary people notice. Future donors get the message: support the wrong candidate and the federal government (Democrat-led of course) may end up with your bank details and signature.

If this conduct is ever treated as more than aggressive lawyering, the relevant criminal exposure is limited but real. Willful deprivation of constitutional rights under color of law (18 U.S.C. § 242) carries a maximum of one year in prison when no bodily injury results; the ceiling rises sharply if injury or other aggravating factors are present. False statements or obstruction statutes could apply if the justification offered under oath collapses. Civil liability for abuse of process or privacy violations is also on the table. In a system that actually enforced equal justice, a special counsel who treated thousands of private citizens as collateral damage in a political witch hunt would face the full weight of those penalties, maximum terms, not wrist-slaps.

Smith’s defenders will insist he was simply “collecting facts” about serious alleged crimes. The facts he collected include the banking information of people who wrote $1 checks years before January 6. That’s a bureaucratic middle finger to the citizens whose political preferences the special counsel found inconvenient. The records are now government property. The donors have no practical recourse. And the man who ordered the sweep has, so far, walked away clean.

Nothing will happen. In spite of this President, the Administration, and high ranking elected officials. Nobody from the corrupt Biden government has been held accountable. Fauci, Garland, Biden himself, Hunter, who was operating the auto pen, Mayorkas, Wray, and the list goes on and on. We’re two years in now. Hell, nothing happened to Lois Lerner from the Obama administration. It’s a fucking racket sprinkled with tough talk. You scratcha my back, I scratcha yours.

It’s all bullshit.

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