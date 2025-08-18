When most of us hear that someone has been charged with violent stalking and burglary, we assume their employer would immediately cut ties—especially if that employer is a government agency. But the case of Dedrick Mays, a Hennepin County vocational counselor, challenges those assumptions and raises uncomfortable questions about accountability, due process, and public safety.

In April 2025, prosecutors charged Mays, 53, with stalking and burglary after what investigators described as a violent pattern of harassment following the end of a long-term relationship. According to court filings, the case involved repeated threats and unwanted contact that escalated into a criminal matter.

These are not minor accusations. Stalking charges in Minnesota can carry felony penalties when violence, repeated threats, or burglary are involved. For the victim, the fear is very real and ongoing.

Despite those charges, Mays returned to his county job not long after posting bail. Months into the case, he was still working in Hennepin County’s vocational services department, according to a KARE 11 investigation.

For the public, this revelation was jarring: how could someone accused of violent stalking keep a job serving community members?

The answer lies in the tension between due process and workplace accountability.

Presumption of Innocence: Until convicted, Mays is legally innocent. Employers—especially government ones—risk lawsuits if they take drastic action too soon.

Union and Civil-Service Protections: Many county workers are protected by collective bargaining agreements and state laws that require “just cause” for termination. Even suspension can be challenged through arbitration.

Internal Process: Hennepin County would need to conduct its own internal review, which often takes months and must wait for certain legal steps in the criminal case.

This isn’t the first time Minnesota institutions have struggled with what to do when public employees face serious charges. Police officers and deputies, in particular, have a history of returning to duty even after being accused—or convicted—of domestic violence or stalking. Arbitration and union protections often tip the balance in favor of the employee, not the public.

The Mays case highlights how those same dynamics play out in civilian government roles.

For survivors of stalking and domestic violence, the message can feel chilling: if even government employees charged with violent crimes are allowed to continue in their jobs, how safe can victims feel in coming forward?

For the county, the case illustrates the difficult balance between protecting employee rights and maintaining public trust.

And for the community, it raises the question: at what point should an employee’s right to work be outweighed by the need to ensure safety and accountability?

The story of Dedrick Mays isn’t just about one man or one job—it’s about the systems that make it possible for serious allegations to be met with administrative inaction. Whether or not Mays is ultimately convicted, the case forces us to look closely at how much protection public employees receive—and whether those protections sometimes come at the public’s expense.

