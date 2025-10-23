Keith Ellison is at it again. The state’s most ideological Attorney General — and one of the most partisan law enforcers in America — has announced he’s running for a third term. We’re already weary of rising crime, politicized justice, and a DFL government that seems allergic to accountability, this should turn everybody in the state off.

Ellison’s record is not one of justice — it’s one of activism. From day one, he’s treated the Attorney General’s office like his personal soapbox, using taxpayer resources to wage political battles instead of protecting law-abiding citizens. He’s sued oil companies, taken aim at police officers, and grandstanded on national issues while crime continues to haunt neighborhoods from Minneapolis to Duluth. Under Ellison’s watch, Minnesota’s justice system has become more about virtue signaling than actual safety.

Let’s be honest: this is the same Keith Ellison who once served as deputy chair of the Democrat National Committee, who campaigned alongside “defund the police” radicals, and who still insist he’s tough on crime — while carjackings, assaults, and robberies soar in communities his policies helped destabilize. His soft-on-crime allies in the DFL legislature tie the hands of law enforcement, then act shocked when criminals run wild. And Ellison, instead of standing up for victims, too often sides with the offenders.

We Minnesotans deserve better than a political crusader masquerading as a prosecutor. We deserve and expect an Attorney General who puts victims first, who backs the blue, and who understands that justice means enforcing the law — not rewriting it to fit a progressive agenda. But Ellison’s third-term campaign promises more of the same: more grandstanding, more division, and more excuses while ordinary families pay the price for his failed leftist ideology.

The DFL will rally around him, of course. To them, Ellison is a hero — a symbol of “progress.” But for the rest of us, his tenure has meant fewer safe streets, fewer consequences for criminals, and fewer reasons to believe Minnesota’s government works for anyone outside the activist elite.

If we want to turn the page on this chapter of lawlessness and political theater, we’ll have that chance next year. The question is whether DFL voters have had enough of Ellison’s soft touch on crime and hardline politics. I don’t think they have. If Keith Ellison wins a third term, the message to criminals will be clear: Minnesota is still open for business.

