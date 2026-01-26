Amy Klobuchar announced that she is running for Governor in place of Tim Walz, and no one is surprised. Tim Walz’s handpicked successor now owns all his failures, fraud, and fiascos.

Minnesota is ready for change, but Klobuchar is more of the same. Let’s be honest, though: she has charmed the local media. That’s why it’s more important than ever that we have a strong candidate to take her on.

I am the strong leader Minnesota needs to take on Amy Klobuchar. The work I am doing to fight fraud is being recognized across the state and across the country.

When I shared my investigative findings into the Tim Walz fraud scandal with the House Oversight Committee, I was met with a stunning refusal by congressional Democrats to accept the facts. Members of “The Squad,” such as Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), were not interested in the truth, but rather in Trump-bashing, name-calling, and outlandish claims. They wanted viral moments for cable news, while I wanted to protect taxpayers and vulnerable citizens.

While those Democrats didn’t want to hear the truth, I shared the facts of my testimony in a new Washington Examiner Op-Ed. I know Minnesotans share my concerns. From farmers in Fergus Falls to Carlton County Republicans in Esko, the people of Minnesota understand that vulnerable citizens are hurt when leaders refuse to acknowledge the truth and enable criminals. We will not allow this to continue. Accountability and justice have arrived. Because of our work, federal partners and prosecutors are seeking justice. We will pressure Walz to stop the flow of state money to indicted fraudsters and hold agencies accountable for turning a blind eye to rampant fraud.

Together, we will get it done. THANK YOU for fighting with me.

Rep. Kristin Robbins

Candidate for Governor of Minnesota

KristinRobbinsForGovernor.com

P.S., Tim Walz and the Democrats are trying to blame me for their fraud and mismanagement. We know better.

