Two individuals—Oluwadamilola Ogooluwa Bamigboye and Rekeya Lionesha Lee Frazier—took it upon themselves to assault and kidnap a federal Homeland Security Investigations agent in broad daylight, turning a routine immigration enforcement action into a scene straight out of a crime thriller. And yet, some in the media will whisper about “fear” or “trauma,” as if the officer’s safety doesn’t matter.

Here’s what happened: a federal agent, doing his job, identified himself and tried to perform his duty. Instead of compliance, he was met with a wild display of lawlessness: Bamigboye jumped into the backseat of an SUV, instructed the driver to flee, and trapped the officer inside. The agent feared for his life. And why? Because in parts of Minnesota, apparently, the rule of law is optional, and federal agents enforcing our immigration laws are considered fair game for assault. And I guarantee you Walz, Ellison and the entire DFL were smiling and cheering it on.

Let’s be clear: the defense is already spinning a tale of PTSD and misunderstanding. But here’s the cold, hard truth—fear is not a free pass to commit a federal crime. These two individuals made a conscious choice to resist and attack a law enforcement officer, jeopardizing not only his life but the safety of everyone on the road that day. That’s criminal, not complicated.

This is more than an isolated incident. It is emblematic of the decline of respect for authority under the current climate of “woke” enforcement policies. Too many Americans are being told that federal laws are negotiable, that resisting immigration enforcement—or any enforcement—is understandable, and that officers putting themselves in harm’s way are somehow at fault. That message is dangerous. It emboldens criminals and endangers the brave men and women sworn to protect our country.

When the law is mocked, chaos follows. This Minnesota episode is a stark reminder that enforcement of the law is not a suggestion; it is a necessity, and Americans expect federal officers to be treated with the respect and obedience their positions demand. Bamigboye and Frazier may try to cloak their actions in fear or trauma, but the federal law will not bend for excuses under the current, or any future Republican administrations. We aren’t Democrats.

Minnesota especially—and indeed the nation—cannot afford to send the wrong message: that you can assault a federal agent and justify it with a sob story. Well, Minnesota failed that one. Law-abiding Americans demand justice, accountability, and above all, respect for those who put their lives on the line every day to uphold the law.

It’s time to stop excusing criminal behavior and start defending the brave men and women who keep our country safe. Minnesota should be a cautionary tale: the rule of law is non-negotiable, and those who violate it must face the full force of justice. No excuses. No leniency. No apologies. No woke bullshit.

