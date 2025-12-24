Well here we are. Christmas Eve. The next to last post for the week. Oh, I will be posting on Substack Notes throughout the rest of the week. Now that we are just hours from Christmas Day I’m going lighten things up a lot, break format and enjoy life, the birth of Jesus, and one of the two most important days of the year. The other is Easter.

With that, let’s get in to three funny Christmas songs I found on X, boosted the video’s and post them here. I’ll start with the latest.

Santa farted down the chimney. Enjoy! 😆

It’s ICE oh my God. Enjoy! 😆

Tim Walls bells. Enjoy! 😆

Merry Christmas! 🎄🎅🤶🌲

Leave a comment