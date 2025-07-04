A Minnesotan with courage to speak out against males competing in female high school sports
She’s no longer staying silent and shared her story with Liz Collin
No female should ever be forced to compete against a male in high school, college, or professional sports. It’s wrong, it’s unlawful, it violates Title IX, and it just isn’t fair, not to mention dangerous for the female.
I’ll be blunt, the Minnesota State High School League is shit. It should be sued for violating Title IX, both as a league, and the individuals that made this call.
It’s an abomination and a national embarrassment. Heads need to roll, people need to lose their jobs and be blackballed.
Kendall Kotzmacher, a Minnesota high school softball player says she was “cheated out of” playing in the state championship by an opposing team with a transgender pitcher. She’s no longer staying silent and shared her story with Liz Collin.
