The asinine crybaby Karen outrage over a brief moment of silence for Derek Chauvin at the Minnesota Republican convention says more about the state of public discourse in America than it does about Derek Chauvin himself.

Predictably, media coverage focused on shock, condemnation, and accusations of insensitivity, same old boring leftist double standards and bullshit. Critical Karen’s portrayed the gesture as an endorsement of George Floyd’s death or a rejection of justice. But that interpretation ignores a significant number of Americans who view the Chauvin case through a different lens of which I happen to be one.

For many, the moment of silence was not about celebrating a worthless thug dying of a drug overdose. It was about acknowledging a man who, in their view, became the focal point of unprecedented political pressure, media scrutiny, and public unrest. Whether one agrees with that assessment or not, it is a perspective held by millions of Americans and deserves consideration rather than dismissal.

The events of 2020 unfolded amid riots, protests, and intense national emotion. Politicians, corporations, activists, and media organizations quickly reached conclusions about Chauvin’s guilt long before a jury delivered its pre-determined verdict. The atmosphere was unlike that surrounding most criminal trials in American history. Many Americans remain concerned that the legal process occurred under extraordinary external pressure and corruption. It did.

Leftwing ideological kangeroo courts wrongly upheld Chauvin’s conviction. Respecting the rule of law means recognizing those decisions, and pointing them out when they are wrong and corrupt. But respecting the rule of law also means allowing citizens to question legal outcomes, discuss evidence, and express dissenting opinions without being labeled extremists or racists. The justice system is not weakened by scrutiny; it is strengthened by it. But in Minnesota, that’s not allowed.

The reaction to the moment of silence revealed a troubling double standard. Public expressions of sympathy for controversial figures on the political left are often defended as exercises in compassion or free expression. Yet when conservatives express sympathy for someone they know was treated unfairly, the Left immediately assumes malicious motives.

A free society must permit disagreement about high-profile cases, even emotionally charged ones. The right to question official narratives is not reserved for one side of the political spectrum. It belongs to everyone. But not in leftist Minnesota.

The Minnesota delegates who supported the moment of silence were exercising that right. They were not rewriting history. They were expressing a belief that Chauvin’s case symbolizes broader concerns about due process, media influence, and equal justice under the law.

Reasonable people can disagree with that position. They can find it misguided, offensive, or wrong. But responding with outrage rather than engagement only deepens political divisions and reinforces the perception that certain viewpoints are unwelcome in public debate.

The real story is not that a group of delegates observed a few seconds of silence. The real story is that in modern America, even a symbolic act of dissent can provoke a reaction suggesting that some questions are no longer allowed to be asked.

That should concern everyone, regardless of what they think about Derek Chauvin.

For the record, Derek Chauvin was wrongly convicted. He did not kill that piece of shit George Floyd. He died of a drug overdose, and that fact by the coroner was not allowed in the show trial of Derek Chauvin.

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