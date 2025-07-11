A racist, a bigot, extremely prejudiced: Minnesota Pollution Control Agency HR Director Vonnie Phillips
Guess what his tasks are at MPCA
This guy is a real piece of work.
Apparently a tipster made Alpha News aware of some extremely racist comments on his social media page. That’s not good to begin with, but when you’re a government employee being paid with tax dollars, it’s inexcusable, especially when you write an email on your state account. Uh-oh!
It started after Alpha News received an email about LaVon “Vonnie” Phillips. A search of the state directory website shows Phillips listed as a “Human Resources Director 1” for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).
State records also indicate that Phillips earns six-figures and is paid $55.45 per hour.
The tipster raised concerns about Phillips and claimed his social media page is “littered with racist comments about ‘white folk.’”
After reviewing a Facebook page under the name Vonnie Phillips — filled with the type of content described by the tipster and a video tagging a woman whose name matches Phillips’ wife in public records — Alpha News sent an inquiry to Phillips’ state email address.
In his response, Phillips confirmed the Facebook page was his and lashed out at Alpha News reporter Jenna Gloeb in a profanity-laced tirade defending his posts.
“Good luck,” he wrote. “My Facebook page is within the ‘protected concerted’ activity guidelines, therefore, do what you want; nowhere on my Facebook page lists my employer; and the person, the gutless, worthless coward that reported me, the hell with them, please tell them I said that fool.”
Phillips concluded the email with: “Fuck you, Jenna. Notice I did not use my work email … fucking rotten bitch.”
Ohh, but he did use his work email. Oops!🤣🤡
Oh, you’re gonna love this!
Guess what his tasks are at MPCA.
Phillips is listed as the contact person for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s Affirmative Action Plan for 2024–2026, a document outlining the agency’s diversity goals and hiring practices.
According to the agency’s Affirmative Action Plan, Phillips carries significant responsibilities for overseeing and enforcing diversity initiatives. Other duties include complying “with state-wide and agency anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policies.”
You just can’t make this up!😆
Let’s see what the state guideline says.
“The State of Minnesota is committed to providing a positive environment in which all staff, members of the public and others doing business with the state are treated with respect.”
It further states: “Employees and third parties are expected to: Conduct themselves in a manner that demonstrates respect for others in the workplace and public service environment … Failure to comply with this policy and its procedures may result in disciplinary action, up to and including discharge, or ending a contractor or volunteer relationship with the agency.”
Looks like an epic fail to me.
I urge you to go to Alpha News and read the whole story.
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Wow! One suspects this could create a huge legal headache for the MPCA.