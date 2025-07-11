This guy is a real piece of work.

Apparently a tipster made Alpha News aware of some extremely racist comments on his social media page. That’s not good to begin with, but when you’re a government employee being paid with tax dollars, it’s inexcusable, especially when you write an email on your state account. Uh-oh!

It started after Alpha News received an email about LaVon “Vonnie” Phillips. A search of the state directory website shows Phillips listed as a “Human Resources Director 1” for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).

State records also indicate that Phillips earns six-figures and is paid $55.45 per hour.

The tipster raised concerns about Phillips and claimed his social media page is “littered with racist comments about ‘white folk.’”

After reviewing a Facebook page under the name Vonnie Phillips — filled with the type of content described by the tipster and a video tagging a woman whose name matches Phillips’ wife in public records — Alpha News sent an inquiry to Phillips’ state email address.

In his response, Phillips confirmed the Facebook page was his and lashed out at Alpha News reporter Jenna Gloeb in a profanity-laced tirade defending his posts.

“Good luck,” he wrote. “My Facebook page is within the ‘protected concerted’ activity guidelines, therefore, do what you want; nowhere on my Facebook page lists my employer; and the person, the gutless, worthless coward that reported me, the hell with them, please tell them I said that fool.”

Phillips concluded the email with: “Fuck you, Jenna. Notice I did not use my work email … fucking rotten bitch.”