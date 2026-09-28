The Justice Department is right to sue Minnesota, Minneapolis, and St. Paul over their unconstitutional firearm purchase waiting periods. State law forces most law-abiding citizens, those without a carry permit to wait up to 30 days (and sometimes nearly 60 in the Twin Cities) before taking home a handgun or rifle, even after clearing a federal background check. Over 90 percent of Minnesotans face this barrier for simple home defense hunting, target shooting, or competition.

The Supreme Court has held that the need for self-defense is most acute in the home. Criminals don’t wait. Neither should citizens who have already proven they are not prohibited persons. These delays aren’t reasonable regulation, they’re an unconstitutional obstruction of the Second Amendment. The DOJ’s challenge correctly defends the fundamental right to keep and bear arms without bureaucratic delay. Remember the last four words of the second amendment, Shall not be infringed.

Furthermore, it should be the way it was when I was a kid. You’d go down to the sporting goods store, tell the clerk what you want (handgun, rifle or shotgun), you paid him and walked out the door with it. It only took a couple of minutes. And it was just that simple. All the bullshit you have to go through now is an infringement.

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