“No one is above the law” is a huge pile of bullshit in America, and everybody knows it, especially here in the corrupt state of Minnesota. Excuse me, I referred to Minnesota incorrectly by saying “state of.” Correctly it should be called the Banana Republic of Minnesota.

Only in Minnesota could a sitting state senator break into a home in the dead of night—dressed in black, creeping through a basement with a sock over her flashlight—and walk away with a slap on the wrist.

That slap on the wrist was from an activist bought and paid for by the DFL whose name is Michael D. Fritz, a Democrat appointed to the bench by a Democrat governor (Mark Dayton).

Look at this loser with that bow tie, he’s either a Pee Wee Herman wannabe (anyone see him at the movie theatre?) or a Bill Nye, the junk science guy wannabe.

Nicole Mitchell, former DFL state senator, was convicted of first-degree burglary. That’s not a “technical violation.” That’s not a “family dispute.” That’s a violent felony under Minnesota law, carrying a mandatory penitentiary sentence because someone was inside the home. But instead of being treated like any ordinary Minnesotan would, Mitchell got what looks a whole lot like a sweetheart deal.

Six months in jail. Fine print: she won’t be in a regular county jail. She’ll enjoy work release in Ramsey County, not Becker County where she committed the crime. Translation: she’ll clock in, go about her life, and only check into confinement at night like it’s some extended-stay hotel. Add to that five years of probation and a 21-month sentence “stayed” as long as she plays nice, and suddenly this “mandatory minimum” doesn’t look so mandatory at all.

But that’s not all. If you’re from Minnesota you probably know that Gov. Walz and the ruling DFL trifecta at the time changed the law so that instead of serving two-thirds of a sentence behind bars, it’s now only half of your sentence. Oh yeah, when she was in the senate she voted in favor of that! So now, she’ll be in the workhouse for a mere three months, 90 days for a felony crime that carries up to a 20 year sentence.

Tell me—would a roofer from Detroit Lakes who got caught prowling through someone’s basement at night get that kind of mercy? Would a truck driver from Moorhead? A single mom from Fergus Falls? Not a chance. They’d be sitting in the Becker County Jail right now getting ready to be transported to Stillwater, or in her case Shakopee not negotiating a “work release” arrangement that lets them live comfortably in St. Paul.

And let’s not forget the victim. Mitchell’s stepmother, battling Alzheimer’s, told the court she feels unsafe, fearful in her own home. That’s trauma no probation condition can erase. But apparently, the comfort of a disgraced DFL politician weighs heavier on the scales of Minnesota justice.

This entire episode reeks of political privilege. The same Democrats who lecture us endlessly about “equity” and “accountability” circled the wagons for Mitchell until the very end. She didn’t resign immediately after conviction—she clung to her Senate seat for another week, protecting her caucus’s slim one vote majority. Only when it was politically convenient did she step aside. So much for integrity.

Here’s the bottom line: Minnesota’s justice system bent over backward for a DFL politician who should have been treated like anyone else. If the law can’t be applied equally—if burglary is punished differently for the politically connected than for ordinary citizens—then it’s not justice at all.

If we want a rallying cry for 2026, here it is: One set of laws, applied equally, no special favors. Because all Minnesotans deserve a justice system that protects the innocent—not one that cushions the powerful.

We do indeed have a two-tiered “justice”🤣 system here in the Banana Republic of Minnesota.

