The tragic and politically motivated shootings of Minnesota lawmakers earlier this summer shocked the nation and exposed a disturbing truth: government bureaucracy is often ill-equipped to respond quickly when lives are on the line. In the aftermath, Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher’s forceful rebuke of the state's failure to notify elected officials about the threats should not be dismissed as political finger-pointing. It should be taken as a serious indictment of the way modern government prioritizes red tape over real-world responsiveness.

Sheriff Fletcher labeled the delayed notifications a “safety failure” — and he’s absolutely right. When State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were murdered, and an attempt was made on State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, it became clear that there was a breakdown in the most basic responsibility of government: to protect its citizens, especially those serving in public office.

Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety claims alerts were sent out in the early morning hours, but the timing and scope were both inadequate. As Fletcher pointed out, the state had knowledge of a credible threat hours before lawmakers were targeted, yet failed to notify those most at risk in a timely manner. The state patrol’s existing “Everbridge” alert system, in place since 2017, proved insufficient in reaching everyone who needed to know. This wasn’t a failure of resources — it was a failure of will and coordination.

This tragedy underscores a broader issue: too many layers of government lead to confusion, inefficiency, and inaction. When responsibility is spread across agencies with overlapping jurisdictions and no clear accountability, no one acts with urgency. Bureaucracy becomes a bottleneck, not a safeguard.

It is unacceptable that lawmakers were left vulnerable when a suspect with a so-called “hit list” was on the loose. This isn’t just a law enforcement issue; it’s a governance failure. Sheriff Fletcher is right to call for a legislative audit and for new safety protocols that bypass bureaucratic paralysis. Emergency communication systems should operate with the speed and clarity of an Amber Alert, not the sluggishness of internal memos.

Moreover, his proposal to install metal detectors at Capitol entrances is entirely reasonable. Law-abiding citizens already face tighter security at airports, concerts, and even sporting events. Why should the people’s house — the state capitol — be exempt from basic protective measures, especially after an incident that appears to be politically motivated?

The Left often calls for more government as the answer to every crisis, but this situation proves the opposite. More government doesn’t always mean better government. Real safety comes from competent, local leadership — not from sprawling state bureaucracies that can’t move fast enough to save lives.

Sheriff Fletcher’s stand should be applauded, not politicized. His warnings highlight an urgent need for reform, not just in Minnesota, but across the country. We need governments that act swiftly, protect effectively, and are held accountable when they don’t.

Because when government fails to do its most basic job — protect its citizens — it fails completely.

