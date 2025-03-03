Abdisatar Ahmed Hassan was arrested Thursday and charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization (ISIS).

Pretty sure we all remember ISIS, the most dangerous, brutally savage terrorist organization we have ever witnessed in their absolute lust for committing crimes against humanity.

And here he is, right here in the Twin Cities, maybe not for long. This shouldn’t surprise anyone as Minneapolis is the number one city for terrorist recruitment according to the FBI, and it does have the largest Somali population in America, mostly residing in the Cedar-Riverside projects known as “Little Mogadishu.”

The complaint states that in December 2024, Hassan attempted to travel from Minnesota to Somalia to join ISIS on two separate occasions, neither were successful.

Some may be wondering if he is here illegally. Probably not. He is an immigrant, not an illegal alien, otherwise ICE would have been involved.

After he’s found guilty and completes his sentence, he can have his naturalization papers revoked and returned to Somalia after being designated an “undesirable alien.” That’s what I would advocate, the Feds probably will also. But if these were State of Minnesota charges it wouldn’t happen.

