It’s always a Somalian. They’ve been nothing but trouble since they arrived here 30 years ago. The dregs of the human race, if you consider them human.

Minnesota has a valid reputation as the Islamic Terror Recruiting Capital of the United States. And that was made possible by the importation of Somalians, and all the “Celebrate Diversity,” multiculturalism, inclusion and accommodation bullshit from the Left force feeding us that absolute crap.

Abdisatar Ahmed Hassan, 23, was sentenced Wednesday to 102 months in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, commonly known as ISIS. The organization has been designated a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department since 2014. Prosecutors said Hassan communicated extensively online with individuals tied to ISIS media and recruitment networks, including accounts operating in Somalia. In late 2024, he sought assistance traveling to ISIS-controlled areas and expressed a desire to join the group. Investigators said Hassan made concrete preparations to leave the United States in December 2024, quitting his job, liquidating his savings, and purchasing a one-way plane ticket from Minneapolis to Somalia. He was initially stopped from boarding a flight at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport due to insufficient travel documents but later rebooked and traveled to Chicago. Before he could depart the country, agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Tactical Terrorism Response Team interviewed Hassan at the airport and prevented his onward travel. During that encounter, officials said Hassan ultimately admitted to supporting ISIS and rejecting U.S. democratic systems.

Here’s the source link for this if you care to read it.

I haven’t heard anything about how that Alcatraz renovation has been progressing, when it’s reopened Hassan should be sent there, and after he serves his time, his naturalized citizenship needs to be revoked and he should be sent back to Somalia, or preferably suffer an unfortunate accident that would be fatal.

No mercy for terrorists or terrorist wannabe’s.

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