1. Zohran Mamdani (NYC Mayoral Candidate)

On October 7, Mamdani labeled Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s actions as a “genocidal war” and accused the U.S. of complicity. His statement was condemned by Israel’s foreign ministry and various political figures for being historically inaccurate and divisive. New York Post

2. Jay Jones (Democratic AG Nominee, Virginia)

Screenshots of private 2022 text messages surfaced on October 5, showing Jones fantasizing about shooting then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert and his children. The messages were widely condemned as violent and inappropriate, leading to calls for both Jones and gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger to withdraw from their races. The Guardian