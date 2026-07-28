In the moral wasteland of progressive Minnesota “justice”,🤣 priorities are clear: actual sexual predators who prey on children get kid-glove treatment (pun intended), while a mother who utters “nigger” in a heated public confrontation in which she was goaded into saying it, gets the full weight of the state. Judge Christa M. Daily of Olmsted County District Court has just delivered another stunning example in this inverted value system with her handling of the Shiloh Hendrix case.

Hendrix, a 37-year-old mother, was convicted of one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for her confrontation with a piece of shit wrapped in skin Somali spear chucking tribesman filming her at a Rochester playground. A jury acquitted her on the charge tied to the child. Daily handed down a stayed 90-day jail sentence, a $1,000 fine, 200 hours of community service, and probation. Violate the terms and the jail time kicks in.🖕 For speech this is treated as a serious offense requiring supervised oversight and the threat of incarceration.

Now contrast that with Daily’s record on people who actually harm children.

In January 2023, Thomas Lee Meyer was caught with child sexual abuse material depicting juveniles as young as 6 to 8 years old. He admitted viewing thousands of such images. Minnesota law classifies possession of this material involving victims under 14 as a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison. Daily signed off on a plea deal that stayed imposition of four felony charges, dismissed six more, reduced the felonies to misdemeanors after probation, sex offender programming, and 100 days of community service. Zero jail time of consequence.

Later that same year, Paul Alan Collopy pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl repeatedly between 2021 and 2022. Daily gave him 30 days in a detention center with work release privileges, followed by home monitoring. Thirty days. For repeated sexual assault of a child.

In August 2024, Tommy Tongsengzeng Yang, a community volleyball organizer, faced third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges for assaulting a 15-year-old multiple times in public parking lots. The victim said “no” repeatedly and suffered visible abrasions. The statute allows up to 15 years. Daily accepted a plea to a reduced fifth-degree charge: two years of supervised probation and a fine. No jail.

Then there’s Amber Ann Wenger, convicted of sexually assaulting patients at inpatient treatment facilities. Already on probation for a nearly identical prior case, she pleaded to an amended fifth-degree charge. Daily granted a stay of imposition and more probation, including house arrest that still allowed her to work—while restricting contact with vulnerable adults.

This is the pattern. Child pornography collectors, men who repeatedly assault little girls, adults who sexually exploit teenagers and vulnerable patients: probation, community service, stayed sentences, reduced charges, work release. The courtroom door swings open for them. Hmm, kinda weird. Makes you think that the “judge” perhaps gets off looking at kiddie porn, and rape fantasy flicks, doesn’t it? But a mother using a slur in a public argument with a man filming and bating her? That’s when the machinery of “accountability” and supervised probation must be deployed.

Republicans have long argued that the left’s justice system is not about public safety or equal application of the law. It is about enforcing a hierarchy of favored victims and protected speech. Certain words are treated as near-sacred taboos whose utterance demands ritual punishment, while the actual physical and sexual predation of children is negotiable, mitigable, reducible to paperwork and probation conditions. Daily’s docket is a living exhibit of that hierarchy.

The result is predictable. Predators learn that Minnesota judges will find creative ways to keep them out of meaningful custody, especially Christa Daily. Ordinary citizens learn that certain speech will be policed more aggressively than many sex crimes. Deterrence collapses in one direction and expands in the other. The message to the public is not “obey the law.” It is “obey the progressive speech code, or else—while actual abusers of children can expect leniency if the paperwork is in order,” and guaranteed if “Judge” Daily is presiding!

It’s ideological enforcement dressed up as jurisprudence. When a judge who waves sex offenders through with minimal or no jail time suddenly discovers the gravity of disorderly conduct involving a racial epithet, the priorities are no longer in doubt. Protect the narrative. Soft-pedal the predators. And call it justice.

I call it what it is. Kangaroo Court.

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