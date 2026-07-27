Shiloh Hendrix was convicted last week of one misdemeanor disorderly-conduct count for directing the word nigger at Somali piece of shit cameraman Sharmake Omar, who filmed and confronted her at a Rochester, Minnesota playground after she allegedly used it toward a Somali kid who stole an item from her diaper bag. She was acquitted on the child-related count. The jury deliberated about nine hours. Woke Judge Daily imposed a $1,000 fine, stayed 90-day jail term, probation, and 200 hours of community service. Defense attorney Brian Karalus called the trial “bizarre” and vowed to appeal.

Court documents show Karalus proposed instructions that repeatedly invoked the First Amendment, stating speech alone cannot be punished as disorderly conduct unless the state proves the words were “fighting words”—personally abusive epithets directed at someone and inherently likely to provoke an immediate violent reaction. The Constitution, the proposal noted, protects even offensive or hateful speech.

Daily’s official instructions never mentioned the First Amendment. They required the jury, for pure-speech cases, to find that the words were fighting words: personally offensive epithets that, under the circumstances, are inherently likely to provoke a violent reaction or immediate breach of the peace. Speech is not fighting words merely because it is racist, the instructions said; the focus is on the words and circumstances, not the actual response. Omar did not react violently.

The same instructions reminded jurors of “implicit” or “unconscious” biases, feelings, assumptions, and stereotypes that can shape how people view evidence and others, and urged them to reconsider first impressions and ask whether they would view the case the same way if the people involved had different backgrounds (race, education, wealth, etc.).

These choices sit uneasily with First Amendment doctrine, under which the Supreme Court has not upheld a fighting-words conviction in decades and has protected highly offensive racial speech absent a narrow showing of imminent violence. Normal people argue the instructions risked turning protected (even if ugly) speech into a crime by downplaying constitutional limits while elevating bias warnings. The split verdict and planned appeal will test whether the instructions properly constrained the jury.

The bottom line is this. Christa M. Daily is a woke judge that doesn’t care about the constitution if it gets in the way of her wrong and un-American woke ideology. She knew what she was doing and wanted a guilty verdict, so she rigged the trial as best as she could to nudge the jury in to giving her what her ideology demands. That’s what she places above all else. She would have made a good Soviet.

If this is allowed to stand on appeal, it will become the unraveling of the First Amendment in America. Think of all the lawsuits waiting to happen, and all the woke judges. We’ll wind up like the U.K., and now Canada.

No thanks.

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