Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
4m

She broke a federal law. The judge can’t rule on federal laws

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Deborah Taylor's avatar
Deborah Taylor
28mEdited

Heavenly Father, I praise You for saving, protecting & exalting Donald J. Trump as POTUS, again, for such a time as this, if only for Israel's sake. I pray for salvation, deliverance, healing for every man, woman & child. I pray for Damascus Road conversions from the White House to the Outhouse. I ask You to waken the Watchmen & make us all Rapture Ready. I plead with You, LORD, to hang Haman on the gallows he built for Mordecai & throw Jezebel down, never to rise again. I loose the fire of God against the Kingdom of Jezebel & her cohorts. I cancel & destroy every plot, plan & strategy of the enemy & every assignment of hell coming against Gods children & His Chosen Ones, Israel. I ask You to expose every ungodly deed & every corrupt, treasonous, criminal act committed by the Baal worshiping Jihadi Jezebel whores of Hamas aka BHObamacrat bastards & RINOS & ask You to bring them to swift justice. LORD, free Tina Peters & bring those jezebel witches accountable for their corruption, lawlessness & injustice. Throw down all these fraudulently installed activist judges in our judicial system put there by BHObama. I renounce, reject & oppose all Islamic indoctrination taking place by Jezebel in our government, judicial system, educational system, & in every office & position, from the White House to the Outhouse. I pray that whoever God has replaced Pam Bondi with has not bowed to Baal like most everyone else has. I ask You to wakeup the leaders of the Body of Christ who haven't bowed to Baal, & remove those false prophets of Baal who have turned Your House of Prayer into a breeding ground for Jezebel witches who are deceiving the sheepfold. I pray for safety & protection for our law enforcement officers, Ice agents, military, the IDF & all who risk their lives to protect us all. Thank You, LORD, for bringing our pilots home safely & saving their lives from these demon possessed Islamic terrorist hordes of hell. I thank You in advance for answering all my prayers & I give You all the glory. In Jesus' Mighty Name, Amen!

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