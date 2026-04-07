Activist Judge Maria Mitchell dismisses charges against agitator Emily Phillips for disrupting Cities Church Easter service
Maria Mitchell is a dangerous activist judge who rules based on politics, not the rule of law.
Is anybody surprised? Anybody at all? No? I didn’t think so. This is after all Minnesota, home of two tiered justice, as long as you have the right ideology you get free pass, but if you don’t, well then there’s going to be consequences, very serious consequences.
This crap right here is my main reason why I am a very strong advocate and supporter of what has been called Frontier Justice.
(Alpha News) Emily Heather Phillips, 33, of Stevens Point, Wis., was booked into custody Sunday and cited through the St. Paul City Attorney’s office with four misdemeanor counts, including disorderly conduct, interrupting a religious observance, knowingly participating in a noisy assembly, and continuing to disturb the peace.
However, at a 9 a.m. arraignment hearing on Monday in Ramsey County District Court, Judge Maria Mitchell, a 2022 Gov. Tim Walz appointee, dismissed all charges against Phillips, citing “no probable cause,” according to a newly filed court document.
RELATED: Protest at Cities Church in St. Paul Leads to arrest of Emily Phillips of Stevens Point, WI on Easter
No probable cause?
No probable cause my ass.
Maria Mitchell is a dangerous activist judge who rules based on politics, not the rule of law. She is corrupt in that respect. She already knew how she was going to rule as soon as she found out Emily Phillips would appear in her court room. I bet you would find lots of these types of rulings if you went through all the court records of cases she presided over. She is a Walz appointee, that’s all you need to know. He dipped down to the bottom of the DEI/Affirmative Action barrel to scoop Maria Mitchell up. Okay, I’ll say it in unmistakable terms, she’s a DEI appointee. She checks all the boxes. Like all of them, she is unfit and unqualified for the position she holds.
She broke a federal law. The judge can’t rule on federal laws
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