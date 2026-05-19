Adjourned!
What did and did not pass in the 2026 legislative session
Thank God it’s over with, at least they can’t do any more damage now for awhile.
The 2026 session of the Minnesota Legislature adjourned Sunday night after lawmakers rushed through a series of compromise bills in the final hours. With the House tied 67-67 and the Senate narrowly controlled by Democrats, bipartisan negotiations shaped nearly every major outcome.
Here’s what passed:
Lawmakers approved a roughly $1.2 billion bonding/infrastructure bill funding roads, bridges, water systems, public buildings, and other capital projects statewide.
A major bipartisan agreement provided emergency financial support for Hennepin Healthcare and HCMC, which leaders warned was facing severe financial pressure as the state’s primary Level I trauma center and safety-net hospital.👎
Legislators passed temporary reductions to vehicle registration tab fees, responding to public backlash over recent increases.
Both parties prioritized stronger anti-fraud enforcement after several recent state program scandals. The final agreements included:
creation of a state inspector general office,
upgraded oversight tools,
funding for IT modernization and fraud detection systems.
Lawmakers approved funding to upgrade aging human services and state agency computer systems.
The end-of-session deal also included housing aid and emergency rental assistance funding.
Here’s the stuff that failed.
One of the session’s biggest failures was a sweeping gun-control bill👍 that would have:
banned assault-style weapons,
restricted high-capacity magazines,
regulated ghost guns,
added safe-storage requirements,
expanded school threat reporting systems.
The Democrat-led Senate passed the proposal, but it never received a House vote despite a drama queen DFL sit-in protest at the Capitol.
Republicans pushed for eliminating state taxes on tips and overtime pay, similar to a federal Republican-backed proposal, but the measure stalled.👎
Business relief tied to Operation Metro Surge did not make the final package.👍
A proposal to revoke Rochester’s local sales tax authority for a regional sports complex failed to advance before adjournment.
A number of Democrat priorities failed to gain traction👍, including proposals involving:
facial recognition restrictions,
a statewide Office of Gun Violence Prevention,
a plastic bottle tax,
broader gun reforms.
For the first time I can actually say the Republicans didn’t do too bad this time. I’ve never been able to say that before. A couple of items I saw they could have played hardball on but didn’t. And I do not like bailing out HCMC. They needed 50 million a couple of weeks ago, remember? They got 705 million. I know. WTF? Next session they’ll probably be begging for more.
A really good thing I noticed, no additional funding of the black hole known as education. That’s a good thing.