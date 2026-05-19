Thank God it’s over with, at least they can’t do any more damage now for awhile.

The 2026 session of the Minnesota Legislature adjourned Sunday night after lawmakers rushed through a series of compromise bills in the final hours. With the House tied 67-67 and the Senate narrowly controlled by Democrats, bipartisan negotiations shaped nearly every major outcome.

Here’s what passed:

Lawmakers approved a roughly $1.2 billion bonding/infrastructure bill funding roads, bridges, water systems, public buildings, and other capital projects statewide.

A major bipartisan agreement provided emergency financial support for Hennepin Healthcare and HCMC, which leaders warned was facing severe financial pressure as the state’s primary Level I trauma center and safety-net hospital.👎

Legislators passed temporary reductions to vehicle registration tab fees, responding to public backlash over recent increases.

Both parties prioritized stronger anti-fraud enforcement after several recent state program scandals. The final agreements included:

creation of a state inspector general office,

upgraded oversight tools,

funding for IT modernization and fraud detection systems.

Lawmakers approved funding to upgrade aging human services and state agency computer systems.

The end-of-session deal also included housing aid and emergency rental assistance funding.

Here’s the stuff that failed.

One of the session’s biggest failures was a sweeping gun-control bill👍 that would have:

banned assault-style weapons,

restricted high-capacity magazines,

regulated ghost guns,

added safe-storage requirements,

expanded school threat reporting systems.

The Democrat-led Senate passed the proposal, but it never received a House vote despite a drama queen DFL sit-in protest at the Capitol.

Republicans pushed for eliminating state taxes on tips and overtime pay, similar to a federal Republican-backed proposal, but the measure stalled.👎

Business relief tied to Operation Metro Surge did not make the final package.👍

A proposal to revoke Rochester’s local sales tax authority for a regional sports complex failed to advance before adjournment.

A number of Democrat priorities failed to gain traction👍, including proposals involving:

facial recognition restrictions,

a statewide Office of Gun Violence Prevention,

a plastic bottle tax,

broader gun reforms.

For the first time I can actually say the Republicans didn’t do too bad this time. I’ve never been able to say that before. A couple of items I saw they could have played hardball on but didn’t. And I do not like bailing out HCMC. They needed 50 million a couple of weeks ago, remember? They got 705 million. I know. WTF? Next session they’ll probably be begging for more.

A really good thing I noticed, no additional funding of the black hole known as education. That’s a good thing.

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