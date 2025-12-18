Secretary of Education Linda McMahon

Minnesota taxpayers have been betrayed. Under Governor Tim Walz’s watch, state-administered programs became a playground for fraudsters, costing taxpayers tens — possibly hundreds — of millions of dollars. This is not a partisan talking point; it is a documented failure of leadership and oversight.

When a Trump Cabinet official publicly tells a sitting governor “Shame on you” and calls for his resignation, it’s not political theater — it’s a warning flare. The scale of fraud uncovered in education and social service programs did not happen overnight, and it did not happen without warning signs. Yet Walz’s administration failed to act until federal investigators stepped in.

Leadership means accountability. If this level of negligence occurred in the private sector, heads would roll. Minnesota should expect no less from its governor. Walz can issue press releases and promise reforms, but reforms after the fact don’t restore stolen trust or stolen dollars. Resign.

