Minneapolis City Council Member Robbin Wonsley announced that she’s forming a Democrat Socialist Caucus on the council is a flashing warning light for a city already struggling under the weight of ideological experiments gone wrong.

At a moment when Minneapolis is fighting to recover from years of crime spikes, business flight, cratering downtown foot traffic, and chronic budget shortfalls, Wonsley and her allies are choosing to double down on the very ideology that helped create the mess in the first place. Instead of focusing on public safety, economic vitality, or basic city services, they are choosing to formalize a political faction devoted to policies that consistently fail wherever they’re tried.

This caucus will push for rent control despite overwhelming evidence that it discourages new housing. They’ll positively push further cuts to police, that’s a given. They’ll demand massive new spending on programs the city cannot afford — even as property taxes skyrocket and middle-class families pack up for the suburbs. They are going to set the minimum wage at $20 per hour, plus they want city government owned and operated grocery stores with classy names like The Peoples Market #6, and they’ll be just like the grocery stores in the old Soviet Union, not at first, but within two years that’s what they’ll be, complete with bread lines, I’m not just speculating about her communist ideology and policies, she said it.

What Minneapolis needs is a City Council focused on restoring public trust, reviving small businesses, rebuilding public safety, and making the city livable again. What it’s getting instead is a self-selected club dedicated to failed ideology with disastrous results every single time and place it’s been tried with no exceptions, and it will fail in Minneapolis too, guaranteed.

