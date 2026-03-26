Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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R. Scott Allen's avatar
R. Scott Allen
1h

ellison is a serial liar and continual fraudster, helping his somali pirate buddies, to steal billions in taxpayer money. He should already be in prison. “Feeding HIS Future”!🤮👎🏽

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