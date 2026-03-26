The scandal surrounding Keith Ellison isn’t just another embarrassing footnote in Minnesota politics—it’s a glaring indictment of failed leadership wrapped in excuses.

This isn’t about a minor bookkeeping error or an obscure campaign oversight. This is about the largest COVID-era fraud scheme in the country—the Feeding Our Future fraud scandal and the uncomfortable reality that Minnesota’s top law enforcement officer accepted money from individuals who were deeply entangled in it. When the smoke cleared and indictments started flying, suddenly the checks became inconvenient. Only then did the moral clarity arrive.

We’re told he didn’t know. That’s the defense. Didn’t know the people. Didn’t know the scheme. Didn’t know the warning signs. For the state’s chief legal officer, that explanation isn’t reassuring, it’s bullshit.

And let’s not ignore the timeline. Meetings happened. Donations followed. Then, as the scandal exploded into public view, the money was quietly distanced, returned, or explained away. That’s not leadership—that’s damage control. It’s the political equivalent of getting caught in the rain and pretending you knew it was coming all along.

This isn’t about whether returning the money checks a technical box. Of course it does. Anyone can hand money back after the headlines hit. The real question is why it was accepted in the first place, and why the judgment of Minnesota’s top prosecutor didn’t raise a single red flag before the rest of the country was watching.

We deserve better than after-the-fact ethics. We deserve an Attorney General who isn’t explaining away connections to fraudsters but preventing fraud in the first place.

Instead, what we’ve all seen is a pattern all too familiar in modern Democrat politics: deny, deflect, and only act when the spotlight becomes unavoidable.

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