✅ What’s been reached

In the United States Senate, a bipartisan agreement appears to be in place that could end the current federal government shutdown—which by recent reports has lasted about 40 days . Scripps News+3The Guardian+3Reuters+3

The deal reportedly would: Fund the government through January 30, 2026 via a stop-gap measure. Reuters+1 Combine the “continuing resolution” (temporary funding) with three full-year appropriations bills covering major areas like veterans, agriculture, etc. Reuters+1 Guarantee a December vote on extending the subsidies under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) that many Democrats prioritized—even though the extension is not guaranteed in this deal. AP News+1 Include reinstatement/back-pay for many federal workers laid off during the shutdown and protection against new mass layoffs until the funding period. AP News+1 Fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, aka food stamps) through September 2026, which had been threatened due to the shutdown. The Washington Post+1



⚠️ Outstanding issues & opposition

The major sticking point: The ACA subsidy extension is not included immediately. Democrats say that leaves millions facing big increases in health-insurance premiums. The Washington Post+2AP News+2

Some House Democrats and progressive Senators oppose the deal, calling it a “surrender” because it doesn’t guarantee the subsidy extension. The Daily Beast

Even if the Senate passes the measure (they need 60 votes to overcome the filibuster), it must still pass the United States House of Representatives and then get the President’s signature. That means there are still procedural and political hurdles. The Guardian+1

📅 What happens next

A procedural vote in the Senate is expected Sunday night to move the package forward. Business Insider+1

If it passes the Senate, the House will need to reconvene and vote, then the President must sign.

Meanwhile the shutdown effects (federal worker pay, air travel, federal services, food-aid programs) are mounting. AP News+1

🧭 Why it matters

This shutdown is the longest in U.S. history so far. The Guardian+1

It affects hundreds of thousands of federal employees (furloughed or working without pay), services like air traffic control, national parks, SNAP benefits for millions of Americans. AP News+1

A deal—even a temporary one—signals relief for many people and might stabilize markets and public services.

But if major demands (health-care subsidies) aren’t met, there could be political fallout for lawmakers, and pressure will build for the next deadline.

