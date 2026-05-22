Aimee Bock, the former executive director of Feeding Our Future, was sentenced Thursday to 41.5 years (500 months) in federal prison for orchestrating what prosecutors described as the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme in U.S. history.

Federal prosecutors said the scheme stole roughly $250 million from federally funded child nutrition programs during the COVID-19 pandemic by using fake meal counts, fabricated paperwork, and shell companies. A federal jury convicted Bock in March 2025 on charges including wire fraud, bribery, and conspiracy.

During sentencing, U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel reportedly told Bock, “This was a vortex of fraud, and you were at the epicenter.” Prosecutors had sought a 50-year sentence.

The court also ordered Bock to repay hundreds of millions of dollars in restitution tied to the fraud. More than 70 people have been charged in the sprawling investigation, with dozens already pleading guilty or being convicted.

The sentencing came the same day federal officials announced new Minnesota fraud indictments involving Medicaid and other taxpayer-funded programs.

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