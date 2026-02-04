With different videos and angles emerging, many are wondering if the shooting of Alex Pretti by federal officers was legally justified.

Andrew Branca—an attorney, author, and internationally recognized expert on self defense—joined Liz Collin on her podcast and explained some of the details that he included in his own viral video analysis of the incident.

Branca explained that, “fundamentally, all the videos are pretty consistent with each other and really nothing’s inconsistent with this being a lawful use of force by the officers.”

