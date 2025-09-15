Alpha News recently reported that Ali Trepanier, a special education facilitator at Deephaven Elementary in the Minnetonka School District, was placed on leave after a social-media post surfaced celebrating the shooting of Charlie Kirk. The comment—“Yay! I hope he’s dead”—is not just another slip of the tongue in the social media swamp. It’s a window into the mindset that dominates far too much of Minnesota’s public education bureaucracy.

A teacher entrusted with shaping the character of young children—especially vulnerable special-ed students—decided it was appropriate to cheer on the death of a political figure. Even if you disliked Charlie Kirk, this is sadism masquerading as political commentary. And the district’s tepid, lawyerly “placed on leave” response shows exactly why trust in public schools is collapsing: accountability is always delayed, never decisive. Always bullshit.

While the bird cage liner, aka the Star Tribune, and MPR News pretend stories like this don’t exist, Alpha News exposes the rot that polite society wants to ignore. Parents deserve to know who is teaching their children, what values those teachers hold, and how those values bleed into classrooms. When contempt and pure hatred for conservatives is this visceral online, do we really think it doesn’t spill into grading, into discipline, into the subtle messages kids absorb every day? Of course it does. You’re a fool if you don’t believe that, and guilty of child negligence if you do and say nothing. And you are pure evil if you condone it. You’re committing child abuse and are unfit to be a parent.

Predictably, defenders will cry “context” or “free speech.” But that’s a dodge. Teachers are not random barstool ranters. They hold a position of authority and influence in the lives of children. If a teacher publicly wished death on Ilhan Omar or Tim Walz, the outrage would be instant, the pink slip swift. The double standard bullshit needs to end. The rot needs to be cut out, and the activist teachers need to be fired.

This is a warning flare. Public schools are not neutral, they are indoctrination camps staffed by people whose social media posts reveal contempt for half the families they serve. Parents should not shrug this off. They should demand transparency, demand accountability, and, if none is forthcoming, pull their children out of schools that have become ideological petri dishes rather than places of learning.

Ali Trepanier needs to be fired, period.

