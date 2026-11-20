Education is one of my pet peeves in this country, particularly here in Minnesota. They don’t teach anymore, they indoctrinate. Teachers are activists, the woke agenda is the curriculum it seems, and social engineering is common practice. I could go on and on about the crap being peddled as education, and the complete absence of subjects that will actually benefit the students.

Back when I was in school you learned things, certain parts of history were not omitted or villainized. You worked hard to get the President John F. Kennedy Physical Fitness Award, that was a special accomplishment. And in grade school we put on patriotic plays and musical concerts. We learned “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” as well as “Dixie’s Land.”

Imagine my surprise when I saw this video of an Elementary school musical. This is what needs to be brought back to every school in America. Watch this and enjoy.

Happy Friday!

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