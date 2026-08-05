I wonder if city government in the cities that have these camera’s ever think how much they resemble a police state, violate ones right to privacy, and that the people just don’t want to be watched by a government entity? Obviously not, or the surveillance state wouldn’t be implemented.

“But if it saves just one life or gets one bad guy off the street…” Oh stop with the excuses for the loss of liberty. Pretty sure the nation’s Founders would not approve, since they did sign the Bill of Rights, and the surveillance state wasn’t one of them.

“Public safety” is always the excuse.

It’s the latest city in the state to experience Flock camera theft or vandalism; cameras have been reported stolen or damaged in Duluth, Plymouth, Faribault, Edina and Anoka County. Officers searched the locations of the Flock cameras and found the camera poles cut down near the base and discarded in the weeds, according to Winona police. The cameras were removed.

Whoever did this is a freedom fighter and deserves the publics respect, gratitude, and thanks for doing the right thing, standing up and fighting for liberty.

Duluth has reported a series of thefts, with at least five cameras stolen and another damaged in June and July, police said. Anoka County officials say a deputy reported a damaged Flock camera in Nowthen in May — no arrests have been made in either case. Closer to the Twin Cities, Edina police said the city has had four cameras vandalized since they began using them in 2023. In Plymouth, two cameras were damaged late in July: the first was found in pieces near where it was mounted, and the second had its power cord cut.

We don’t live in the old Soviet Union, we don’t need government watching us. That’s as un-American as it gets.

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