Nidal Hasan murdered 13 American soldiers and wounded dozens more at Fort Hood in 2009 while screaming “Allahu Akbar.” An Army major who swore an oath, then slaughtered the troops he was supposed to protect. A military jury sentenced him to death in 2013. Appeals dragged on for over a decade. That ends now.

On December 3, 2026, at 1 p.m. at Fort Hood, the same place, same day of the week, roughly the same hour he will face an Army firing squad. And it will be livestreamed. Good.

If all goes according to plan, this site, Minnesota Madness will carry the livestream so you can watch it here. Yes, I’ll be watching justice finally being served.

This is justice made visible. Soft elites and activist POS lawyers have long treated the death penalty as an embarrassment. Those pussy’s and sympatizers are the embarrassment. Hasan’s crime was jihad against American troops on American soil. He got a fair trial. He lost every appeal. The President approved the sentence. The military will carry it out.

Some crimes demand death. Life in prison is no justice for a killer who valued neither his own life nor anyone else’s. Deterrence and clarity matter. A volley of rifle fire for mass murder of soldiers draws a bright line every radical can see.

Terrorist sympathizers also known as all who oppose this, will cry “barbarism.” Spare us. Hasan’s victims got no private death. Their families waited 17 years. Americans deserve to see the system work, that Islamic terrorism inside the ranks is a capital crime, not a personnel issue.

The firing squad is clean, certain, and military. Soldiers will execute the traitor who betrayed the uniform. December 3 is more than an execution date. It is a statement: America will no longer apologize for defending its own. The world, especially those who would repeat this atrocity will watch the consequences in real time.

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