Anti-ICE activism has been causing chaos in the streets and creeping into classrooms in Minnesota and beyond.

Pushing back against the politics and propaganda takes courage, as Alvin Lui, president of Courage Is A Habit, explained to Liz Collin on her podcast.

Along with the different forms of what he refers to as brainwashing, Lui talked about ways parents and concerned citizens can prevent kids from being used as political pawns.

In talking about how we got to this point in American society, Lui explained how this is “an intended result of about eight to 10 years worth of indoctrination … if we’re talking about the modern indoctrination through social-emotional learning and all the mental health Trojan horses, this is what we’re seeing. The marching of young kids, high school, middle school, going out and protecting violent illegal aliens and advocating for them to be in our country.”

