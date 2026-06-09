America First Legal, has threatened to sue the state of Minnesota over its long-standing voter “vouching” system, which allows eligible voters to register on Election Day if another registered voter from the same precinct swears under oath that they live there. Under current law, a registered voter may vouch for up to eight people, while certain residential-facility employees may vouch for residents.

According to a June 5 notice letter, America First Legal argues that Minnesota’s system does not adequately verify residency and may violate federal voter-registration requirements under the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA). The group says it obtained data showing that 18,898 people used vouching to register or update their registration during the 2024 election cycle. It has given the state 20 days to address what it calls “legal deficiencies” before filing suit.

The dispute comes amid broader legal and political battles over Minnesota election procedures, including federal scrutiny of same-day registration and voter-roll maintenance practices.

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