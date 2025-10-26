The American Crystal Sugar Company, headquartered in Moorhead, Minnesota, has played a central role in shaping the sugar beet industry in the United States. Its history spans over a century, reflecting both entrepreneurial vision and the power of cooperative ownership.

The company traces its roots to 1899, when Henry T. Oxnard, a French-born entrepreneur, founded the American Beet Sugar Company. Oxnard established sugar beet processing plants across the country, including facilities in Nebraska, Colorado, and California. In 1934, the company adopted the name American Crystal Sugar Company, aligning its identity with its widely recognized Crystal Sugar brand. This period marked the emergence of the company as a major player in the growing American sugar industry.

American Crystal recognized the potential of the Red River Valley, whose fertile soil and favorable climate were ideal for sugar beet cultivation. In 1926, the company acquired the Minnesota Sugar Company and opened a factory in East Grand Forks, Minnesota. Over the next few decades, it expanded further, opening additional plants in Moorhead in 1948, Crookston in 1954, and Drayton (North Dakota) in 1965. These expansions solidified the company’s presence in the Red River Valley, making it a critical economic and agricultural institution in the region.

Tensions between local growers and the company emerged during the mid-20th century. Farmers, represented by the Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers Association, sought fairer contracts and better factory conditions. This struggle culminated in 1973 when growers voted to purchase American Crystal for $86 million, transforming it into a grower-owned cooperative. This shift empowered local farmers, giving them a direct stake in production, profits, and decision-making.

Today, American Crystal Sugar Company operates five factories in the Red River Valley and remains one of the largest producers of beet sugar in the United States. Its ownership comprises nearly 2,800 grower-shareholders who cultivate approximately one-third of the nation’s sugar beet acreage. The cooperative model has allowed the company to maintain strong ties to the community while continuing to thrive in a competitive industry.

From its origins as a family-founded enterprise to its transformation into a grower-owned cooperative, American Crystal Sugar Company exemplifies resilience, adaptation, and local empowerment. Its history not only chronicles the development of the sugar industry in Minnesota and North Dakota but also reflects broader trends in American agriculture, where cooperation and community investment can drive long-term success.

