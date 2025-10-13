About a week or so ago Gallup confirmed what most of us already knew: Americans don’t trust the media anymore. Only 28% of people say they believe the media reports the news fairly. Among Republicans, that number is a stunning 8%—barely enough to fill a newsroom.

And honestly, who can blame us? For years, the so-called “mainstream” media has acted less like reporters and more like political activists with press passes. They don’t cover the news—they shape it. If a scandal hurts the Left, it gets buried. If it hurts the Right, it’s breaking news for weeks.

We’ve watched it happen again and again. They pushed false narratives, ignored stories that didn’t fit their narrative, and smeared anyone who dared to question them. They called average Americans “misinformed” or “dangerous” just for disagreeing. They preach about “disinformation,” yet they’ve been the biggest source of it time and time again. The entire media complex, including local news is disinformation.

A free press is vital to democracy—but what we have now isn’t a free press. It’s a political machine wearing a journalist’s badge. And when the watchdog becomes a lapdog for one party, it’s no wonder the public tunes out. And they still don’t get it.

