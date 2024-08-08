The American people will never knowingly adopt socialism. But, under the name of 'liberalism,' they will adopt every fragment of the socialist program, until one day America will be a socialist nation, without knowing how it happened.

Unfortunately there are a lot of Americans that want this evil ideology, all are on the Left, and vote Democrat. Current Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala “Kamal Toe” Harris is one of them. Here are her words.

In the video she describes communism, a socialist ideology. There is no mistaking it. She said what she will strive for, she said what she believes, she said what she said, and she said what she means.

Whether you choose to believe the truth, or live in a denial filled world, this is what the Democrat Party is today. Like it or not, it is what it is, and it isn’t good.

We will keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you will finally wake up and find you already have Communism.

That’s what has been happening in America for a very long time and it’s beginning to bear fruit at this point in time.

Consider that Fifty-three percent of Americans agreed with the statement 'The First Amendment goes too far in the rights it guarantees' to at least some degree, and 28 percent state that it 'mostly' or 'completely describes their thoughts.’

That’s un-American. That flies in the face of our founding fathers, the constitution and the Bill of Rights.

One out of every two Americans wishes they had fewer civil liberties, many reject the right to assemble, to have a free press, and to petition the government. This is a dictator's fantasy!

All that's necessary to complete the first American dictatorship is to weaken the Supreme Court. Democrats are threatening to do just that.

We are a nation in very serious trouble. The one common denominator in all of this is the Democrat Party and the Left. Sorry, but that’s the way it is. The truth has no agenda, it just is.

Hat tip and some information in this post belongs to PJ Media.

Leave a comment

Share

Share The Starboard Sentinel