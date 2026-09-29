Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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goatsRstillgruffy's avatar
goatsRstillgruffy
Sep 29

You have to wonder what percentage flowed from the fraudsters back to the DFL, and Democrats in MN

40%, an even split, or did they demand the lion’s share of the money stolen by the fake providers for fraudulent billing?

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Polemarchus's avatar
Polemarchus
Sep 29

Racketeering above and below board…..

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