Minnesota just claimed a national championship no state should ever want. According to a new analysis of Treasury Department Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) data on Bank Secrecy Act reports, the Gopher State ranks No. 1 in the nation per capita for subjects identified in reports tied to suspected healthcare fraud. California, Florida, and New York lead in raw numbers as expected from massive populations, but when adjusted for size, Minnesota jumps to the top. Hennepin County alone ranks among the national outliers, trailing only Los Angeles County in volume of such reports. Nationwide, these red flags pointed to roughly $17.5 billion in suspicious activity linked to healthcare fraud in a single year.

It’s the predictable harvest of years of soft-touch, ideologically driven governance by the DFL under Governor Tim Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, and Attorney General Keith Ellison. While ordinary Minnesotans struggled with high taxes, strained services, and rising costs, the state’s expansive Medicaid and related healthcare programs became a magnet for industrial-scale abuse. Federal prosecutors have described “staggering, industrial-scale fraud” across multiple high-risk programs such as autism services, home health, housing stabilization, adult day care, and more with estimates of losses reaching into the billions since 2018. DOJ takedowns have charged dozens, including massive schemes billing for services never rendered, kickbacks, and shell operations.

Way too generous eligibility, rapid expansion, and weak verification created open doors. Oversight lagged, whistleblowers were sidelined, and political priorities, equity rhetoric, rapid enrollment, and protecting favored constituencies took precedence over basic fiduciary duty. Walz’s administration oversaw the growth of programs that ballooned far beyond projections while red flags piled up. Ellison’s office, tasked with fraud control, has touted convictions, yet the sheer per-capita volume of suspicious subjects in federal bank reports suggests the system was allowed to fester rather than being ruthlessly cleansed. Flanagan, as Walz’s partner in the executive office, shares responsibility for the culture that treated “access” as an end that justified lax controls.

Republicans have warned for years that one-party DFL dominance in St. Paul produces exactly this: bloated bureaucracies insulated from accountability, where fraud flourishes until federal agents finally kick in the door. Minnesota taxpayers, already among the most heavily taxed in America are left holding the bag while federal dollars are wasted and legitimate patients compete with phantom claims. The FinCEN ranking isn’t a quirk; it’s a scorecard on DFL stewardship. Real leadership would prioritize hard-nosed auditing, prompt payment freezes on high-risk providers, and zero tolerance for organized schemes. Instead, We Minnesotans got ranking No. 1 in suspected healthcare fraud subjects per capita. That is the DFL brand under Walz, Flanagan, and Ellison.

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