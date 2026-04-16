Amy Klobuchar, the biggest windbag in the senate, not to mention the most overrated since Patrick Leahy retired. I don’t know how she got elected, let alone reelected so many times other than name recognition now, and riding her daddy’s coattails the first time around. He was a well respected reporter and columnist at the Star Tribune so naturally they endorsed her, and went out of their way for her. And because of Jim, the rest of the cabal followed suit. They’re still unwavering in their commitment to this day.

I’m not really all that sure of what she’s done in the Senate, or for Minnesota while in the Senate. But I do remember her first bill (it passed) because the Star Tribune front paged it like it was the greatest achievement ever (the rest of the cabal followed suit).

Some kid, I think it was a girl drowned in swimming pool here in Minnesota, she got caught in a recirculating drain and couldn’t pull away. Very sad, yes. Those drains are very small so it wasn’t a huge opening at all.

In true, knee jerk fashion, pools needed to be regulated! Even though that drowning was probably the first ever in the history of swimming pools, so Amy proposed having grates mandatory over those drains. Sure. Why not? It was a good idea, might save a life. I have no problem with that. I would have voted for it.

I remember Amy and the media cabal pulling out the old “if it saves just one life” card and they played it hard. I just wish Amy and the rest of the Democrats including the Twin Cities Media Cabal felt that passion about the Second Amendment that has saved millions more lives than a grate over a swimming pool drain.

I had, wait. Let me talk like Amy. I hadda go to her campaign website and see what she stands for and look her platform over now that she’s running for governor.

Nothing. Nothing except, gimmie yo money.

Look:

That’s it. Nothing else. That (as of this writing) is her entire campaign website.

Maybe she thinks all she has to do is announce her candidacy and she’s entitled to win. That is the arrogant Democrat mindset.

Subjects of the DFL will do as they are told and vote for her. They don’t have the mental capacity to make their own decisions, they do what they are told to do, so they will vote for her. I mean, what else can you say about them? The only state in the country that didn’t carry President Reagan to the largest landslide victory in history back in 1984 says it all.

Welp… Now you know where Amy stands on the issues! 🤣👍

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