Amy Klobuchar is often described as a moderate or center-left Democrat because she has generally publicly positioned herself between the party’s progressive wing and its more traditional members that now only consist of John Fetterman. During her presidential campaign, she emphasized pragmatism, bipartisan cooperation, and incremental policy changes rather than the more sweeping proposals associated with politicians such as Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren.

However, the facts contradict that label. They point to her voting record on issues such as abortion, climate policy, labor issues, gun regulations, and federal spending and argue that she votes with Democrat leadership most of the time. Calling her a moderate understates how far left her policy positions are.

GovTrack analysis based on bill sponsorship and cosponsorship patterns ranked Klobuchar to the left of Elizabeth Warren, which surprised many observers because Warren is generally identified as one of the Senate's leading socialists.

Progressive Punch currently gives Klobuchar an overall progressive voting score of 93%, with a crucial-vote score of 87%.

Older scorecards and issue-specific ratings have put her in the mid-90s. The League of Conservation Voters gives her a lifetime environmental score of 93% and a recent score of 94%.

Klobuchar's actual Senate voting record is much more progressive/socialist than her public image as a centrist or moderate.

Klobuchar's voting record demonstrates her dedication and commitment to Democrat-Progressive-Socialist principles and she is extremely effective in passing significant, destructive legislation.

Her rhetoric emphasizes bipartisanship and pragmatism, while her Senate votes align with progressive/socialist positions at an extremely high rate.

The old saying holds true. “Actions speak louder than words.”

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