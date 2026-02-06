Sen. Amy Klobuchar has supported legislation and regulatory changes designed to protect Somali remittance channels—even when U.S. banks raised legitimate concerns about fraud, money laundering, and terrorism financing. Financial institutions did not cut ties arbitrarily; they acted because Somalia lacks a stable banking system and remains corrupt to the core and under extremist influence.

Instead of prioritizing rigorous enforcement and risk reduction, Klobuchar has repeatedly pressured federal agencies to loosen oversight in the name of “humanitarian necessity.” That approach may score political points, but it also exposes Americans to real security threats. The U.S. government has a responsibility to ensure that money flowing overseas does not indirectly empower militant groups such as al-Shabaab.

Her support for increased foreign aid to Somalia follows the same pattern. Klobuchar has backed millions of dollars in humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and development programs—despite decades of evidence showing that large portions of aid to Somalia are wasted, mismanaged, or siphoned off by corrupt actors. Somalia remains unstable after years of Western assistance, calling into question whether continued spending actually solves problems, it clearly does not.

Klobuchar’s priorities appear disconnected from the everyday struggles of her constituents. Rural Minnesotans, working-class families, veterans, and small business owners might reasonably ask why their senator is so focused on sending money abroad instead of fighting for tax relief, public safety, and economic growth at home.

If Klobuchar wants to run as a champion of Minnesota, she should explain why she fights harder for Somali remittance systems than for Minnesota families. If she wants to claim fiscal responsibility, she should justify pouring taxpayer dollars into a country where corruption and extremism are rampant.

At the end of the day, leadership, as governor means putting Minnesota First — not Somalia. She won’t do that.

Nothing is going to change when Klobuchar becomes governor, if anything it will get worse. People here are just stupid, they don’t get it. They just keep voting DFL, even when a DFL governor and attorney general put them in jail for ignoring an unconstitutional order, the dumb son-of-a-bitches vote for the people that put them in jail, illegally. That’s how stupid Minnesotans are. I’m not kidding, I’ve never seen or heard of anything like it. For the record I am not a native Minnesotan and even though I’ve lived here for a while, I don’t consider myself a Minnesotan. Never have.

Klobuchar will win in November. That’s reality. Those who think otherwise are just wishful dreamers. She’s already ahead of every Republican candidate by double digits. They’ve been at it for months, Klobuchar just announced.

Survey USA

Voters are less sure about US Senator Amy Klobuchar’s decision to run for Governor. In polling conducted largely before she officially announced her intention to run, 41% said she should remain in the US Senate, while 30% said she should run for Governor – with an additional 30% not sure.



Whether or not voters agree with her choice to seek the office, when asked how they would vote in each of ten potential matchups, they choose Klobuchar by margins of between 14 and 20 points, reported here from smallest to largest margins:

