The Fountain Autism Center in Burnsville has billed nearly $2 million in public funds despite showing little evidence of on-site activity, raising new concerns about gaps in Minnesota’s autism-therapy oversight. Surveillance and in-person visits by reporters found almost no children, minimal staff, and long stretches where the facility appeared closed—even during advertised business hours.

The center’s operators say most therapy happens in clients’ homes, but the low in-person traffic contrasts sharply with the volume of state reimbursements. Adding to the scrutiny, one of the supervising clinicians has a felony record, something allowed under the loose requirements of the state’s EIDBI autism-therapy program, which does not require centers to be licensed.

No State licenses, felons, no real oversight and vulnerable people, boy, this isn’t a shit storm in the making is it?

